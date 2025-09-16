Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF $EFAA

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF by 1,005.8% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the first quarter worth $8,217,000.

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Price Performance

EFAA stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.96 million and a P/E ratio of 16.37.

About Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF

The Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection EFAA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

