LifePlan Financial LLC Trims Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF $SWAN

LifePlan Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises about 3.6% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC owned about 1.71% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,138,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,408,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 218,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

