LifePlan Financial LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

