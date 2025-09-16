Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,730.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

