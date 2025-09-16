Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 137,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,668.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $243.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.25 and its 200 day moving average is $214.60.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

