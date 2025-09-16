Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in NIKE by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

