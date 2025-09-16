Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 603,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 181,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BKAG stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.