Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2025

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAGFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 603,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 181,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BKAG stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.