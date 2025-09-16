Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.