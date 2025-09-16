Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $280,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,523,000 after purchasing an additional 548,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $226.39 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.90 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

