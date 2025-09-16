Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ECL opened at $270.65 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.