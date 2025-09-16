Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 44.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.12. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 144.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

