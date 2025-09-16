Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Position Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,885,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9%

Lam Research stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

