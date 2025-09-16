Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after purchasing an additional 624,099 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,639,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,575,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $617,209.08. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,507.20. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE LH opened at $275.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.30. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $283.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

