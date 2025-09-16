Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Releases Earnings Results

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kromek Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

Kromek Group Trading Up 8.6%

LON:KMK opened at GBX 5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. Kromek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.52.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

About Kromek Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.