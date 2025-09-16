Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Releases Earnings Results

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kromek Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.
Kromek Group Trading Up 8.6%
LON:KMK opened at GBX 5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. Kromek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.52.
About Kromek Group
Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.
