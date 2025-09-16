Krilogy Financial LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF $PSTP

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 182,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

