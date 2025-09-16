Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 240,535 Shares of Acacia Research Corporation $ACTG

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,535 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of Acacia Research worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Trading Up 2.1%

Acacia Research stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $324.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 0.65. Acacia Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acacia Research

Acacia Research Profile

(Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.