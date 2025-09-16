KeyCorp $KEY Shares Bought by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,537 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for 2.6% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

