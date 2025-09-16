Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 5,564 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

AT&T stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

