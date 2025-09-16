Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 620.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,802,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 229,587 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

