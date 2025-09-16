Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 26,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 396,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,237,000 after buying an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

