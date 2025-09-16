Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stake in New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMFC. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $4,674,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,764,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after buying an additional 346,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 262,631 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 291,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 125,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

