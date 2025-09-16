Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 914 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BTI opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

