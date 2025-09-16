Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $201,000 in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 385.8% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

