JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 139,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,318,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

