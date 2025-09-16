JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Increased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,972,807,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,042,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $309.95. The stock has a market cap of $850.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

