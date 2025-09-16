J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.46 and last traded at $102.67, with a volume of 302127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.82.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.42.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 902.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

