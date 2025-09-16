iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $127.04.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

