iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Stock Holdings Decreased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $330.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $330.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

