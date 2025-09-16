iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 94,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

MUB stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

