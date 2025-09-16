iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

