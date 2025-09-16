iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 2516731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $717.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

