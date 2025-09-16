iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ is Shore Point Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.