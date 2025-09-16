iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after acquiring an additional 316,364 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $179,665,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $164,781,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 921,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,299,000 after acquiring an additional 231,559 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $137.24.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.