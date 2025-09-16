iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF $IBDY Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDY opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.