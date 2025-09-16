iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTM opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 88,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.