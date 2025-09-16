iShares Global Industrials ETF $EXI Shares Sold by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group cut its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $172.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

