iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,638,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,338,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $144.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

