iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Stock Holdings Lessened by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

