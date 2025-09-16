Investment (LON:INV) Posts Earnings Results

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Investment had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 83.35%.

Investment Stock Up 3.0%

INV opened at GBX 66.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.52 and a beta of 0.28. Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 59 and a twelve month high of GBX 77.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.63.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

