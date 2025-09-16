Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

