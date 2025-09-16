Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stake Decreased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $190.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

