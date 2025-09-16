Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,500 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
