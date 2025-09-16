Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,500 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 180,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

