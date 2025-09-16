Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 357,600 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 480,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,659,000 after purchasing an additional 828,192 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,246,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 764,578 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,426.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 737,312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 680,650 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,765,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after buying an additional 602,351 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCU opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
