International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.99.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

