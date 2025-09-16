Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.73 and last traded at $100.11, with a volume of 654541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.