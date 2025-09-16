Inspire 100 ETF $BIBL Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

