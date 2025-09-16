Insider Selling: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) CAO Sells 6,802 Shares of Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) CAO Randall Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $263.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

