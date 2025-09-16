Insider Buying: Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE) Insider Purchases 76,923 Shares of Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Noye bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$10,538.45.
Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20.
About Locality Planning Energy
