Insider Buying: Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE) Insider Purchases 76,923 Shares of Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Noye bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$10,538.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

