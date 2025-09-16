Insider Buying: Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8 – Get Free Report) insider Paul Chapman bought 200,000 shares of Black Cat Syndicate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00.

Black Cat Syndicate Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of $436.84 million, a PE ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Black Cat Syndicate alerts:

Black Cat Syndicate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Black Cat Syndicate Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Kalgoorlie East gold project, covers an area of approximately 800 square kilometers located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Coyote gold operation project located in the Tanami gold region; and the Paulsens gold operation project located in the Ashburton Basin in the Eastern Pilbara region.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Cat Syndicate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Cat Syndicate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.