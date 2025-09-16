Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,730,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innoviva Trading Up 0.9%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.47. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

